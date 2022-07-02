Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
La Bombonera / 02.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Advertisement
Ad

Boca Juniors - Banfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Banfield logo
Banfield
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
Racing ClubRAC
53029
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
5
PlatensePLA
52309
7
BanfieldBAN
52218
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Central Córdoba (SE)
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
23:00
Tigre
-
-
Talleres
02/07
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
02/07
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Colón
02/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Banfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 2 July 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Banfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.