Boca Juniors - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 10
La Bombonera / 25.07.2022
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
Estudiantes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
961219
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
954019
3
PlatensePLA
945017
4
Godoy CruzGOD
952217
5
Racing ClubRAC
1044216
16
Boca JuniorsBOC
940512
17
EstudiantesEST
932411
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 25 July 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Estudiantes news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

