Boca Juniors - Independiente

Torneo Binance / Matchday 27
La Bombonera / 23.10.2022
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
Independiente
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Independiente logo
Independiente
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
26163751
2
Racing ClubRAC
26148450
3
HuracánHUR
261211347
4
Atlético TucumánCAT
271210546
5
River PlateRIV
26135844
14
IndependienteIND
26971034
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Boca Juniors and Independiente with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 23 October 2022.

