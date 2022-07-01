Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 01.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Advertisement
Ad

Central Córdoba (SE) - Argentinos Juniors

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
Racing ClubRAC
53029
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
5
PlatensePLA
52309
13
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
52127
14
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
52127
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Boca Juniors
-
-
Banfield
02/07
Tigre
-
-
Talleres
02/07
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
02/07
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Colón
02/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Central Córdoba (SE) and Argentinos Juniors with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 July 2022.

Catch the latest Central Córdoba (SE) and Argentinos Juniors news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.