Central Córdoba (SE) - Colón

Torneo Binance / Matchday 14
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 16.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Colón logo
Colón
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Colón

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1374225
3
HuracánHUR
1365223
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1372423
5
River PlateRIV
1363421
20
ColónCOL
1336415
22
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1342714
