Central Córdoba (SE) - Defensa y Justicia

Torneo Binance / Matchday 12
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 08.08.2022
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
1

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Defensa y Justicia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1274125
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
UniónUNI
1163221
4
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1262420
17
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1135314
25
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1132611
