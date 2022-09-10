Central Córdoba (SE) - Godoy Cruz

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 10.09.2022
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
Godoy Cruz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1893630
23
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1753918
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Central Córdoba (SE) and Godoy Cruz with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest Central Córdoba (SE) and Godoy Cruz news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

