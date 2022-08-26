Central Córdoba (SE) - Lanús

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades / 26.08.2022
Central Córdoba (SE)
Not started
-
-
Lanús
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
Lanús logo
Lanús
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Central Córdoba (SE)

Lanús

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
21
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
1552817
28
LanúsLAN
1524910
Related matches

Arsenal
-
-
Huracán
27/08
San Lorenzo
-
-
Rosario Central
27/08
Banfield
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
27/08
Newell's Old Boys
-
-
Godoy Cruz
27/08

