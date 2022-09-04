Colón - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 04.09.2022
Colón
Boca Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1784528
8
Boca JuniorsBOC
1682626
22
ColónCOL
1646618
