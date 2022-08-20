Colón - Tigre

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Tigre logo
Tigre
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Tigre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
4
Racing ClubRAC
1466224
5
HuracánHUR
1466224
14
TigreTIG
1446418
23
ColónCOL
1436515
