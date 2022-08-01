Defensa y Justicia - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 01.08.2022
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1174025
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1163221
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
4
Racing ClubRAC
1154219
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
18
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1034313
20
ArsenalARS
1026212
Related matches

Patronato
2
0
Boca Juniors
75'
Talleres
-
-
Unión
Postponed
River Plate
-
-
Sarmiento
01/08
Rosario Central
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
01/08

