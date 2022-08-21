Defensa y Justicia - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 22.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
4
HuracánHUR
1567225
5
Racing ClubRAC
1466224
13
Boca JuniorsBOC
1462620
23
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1436515
