Defensa y Justicia - San Lorenzo

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Norberto Tomaghello / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-lorenzo/teamcenter.shtml
San Lorenzo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Defensa y Justicia

San Lorenzo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
1792629
5
Racing ClubRAC
1777328
10
San LorenzoLOR
1659224
21
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
1646618
