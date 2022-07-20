Estudiantes - Barracas Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 20.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barracas-central/teamcenter.shtml
Barracas Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Barracas Central logo
Barracas Central
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Barracas Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
945017
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
945017
3
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
4
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
19
Barracas CentralBAC
82339
20
EstudiantesEST
82248
