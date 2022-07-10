Estudiantes - Central Córdoba (SE)

Torneo Binance / Matchday 7
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/central-cordoba-se/teamcenter.shtml
Central Córdoba (SE)
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Central Córdoba (SE) logo
Central Córdoba (SE)
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Central Córdoba (SE)

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
642014
3
PlatensePLA
633012
4
BanfieldBAN
632111
5
HuracánHUR
632111
17
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
62137
18
EstudiantesEST
62137
