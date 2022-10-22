Estudiantes - Godoy Cruz

Torneo Binance / Matchday 27
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
    Head to head / Last 5 matches
    Estudiantes logo
    Estudiantes
    Godoy Cruz logo
    Godoy Cruz
    2

    Wins

    1

    Draws

    2

    Wins

    Estudiantes
    4-3-3
    Godoy Cruz
    3-4-3
    Estudiantes
    4-3-3
    Godoy Cruz
    3-4-3
        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        Boca JuniorsBOC
        		27164752
        2
        Racing ClubRAC
        		27149451
        3
        HuracánHUR
        		271211447
        4
        Atlético TucumánCAT
        		271210546
        5
        River PlateRIV
        		27136845
        15
        Godoy CruzGOD
        		27981035
        18
        EstudiantesEST
        		27961233
        Follow the Primera A live Football match between Estudiantes and Godoy Cruz with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 22 October 2022.

        Catch the latest Estudiantes and Godoy Cruz news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

