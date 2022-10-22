Estudiantes - Godoy Cruz
Torneo Binance / Matchday 27
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 22.10.2022
Highlights
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
1
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
Estudiantes
Godoy Cruz
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Scorers
Cards
- M. Barrios(28')
- J. Meli(63')
- B. Leyes(69')
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|27
|16
|4
|7
|52
|2
|27
|14
|9
|4
|51
|3
|27
|12
|11
|4
|47
|4
|27
|12
|10
|5
|46
|5
|27
|13
|6
|8
|45
|15
|27
|9
|8
|10
|35
|18
|27
|9
|6
|12
|33
