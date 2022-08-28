Estudiantes - Patronato

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 29.08.2022
Estudiantes
Patronato
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Patronato logo
Patronato
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
River PlateRIV
1684428
4
HuracánHUR
1677228
5
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
10
PatronatoPAT
1565423
15
EstudiantesEST
1554619
