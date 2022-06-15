Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 15.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sarmiento/teamcenter.shtml
Sarmiento
Advertisement
Ad

Estudiantes - Sarmiento

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
Sarmiento logo
Sarmiento
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Sarmiento

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PlatensePLA
22006
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
21104
3
TigreTIG
21104
4
Central Córdoba (SE)CSE
21104
4
EstudiantesEST
21104
14
SarmientoSAR
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

San Lorenzo
-
-
Arsenal
19:00
Patronato
-
-
Aldosivi
23:00
Talleres
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
23:00
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Huracán
15/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Estudiantes and Sarmiento with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 15 June 2022.

Catch the latest Estudiantes and Sarmiento news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.