Gimnasia La Plata - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 24.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
26
AldosiviALD
1432911
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Platense
0
0
Talleres
55'
Vélez Sársfield
0
1
Sarmiento
46'
Patronato
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
23:00
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Barracas Central
24/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Gimnasia La Plata and Aldosivi with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 August 2022.

Catch the latest Gimnasia La Plata and Aldosivi news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.