Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/defensa-y-justicia/teamcenter.shtml
Defensa y Justicia
Gimnasia La Plata - Defensa y Justicia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Defensa y Justicia logo
Defensa y Justicia
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Defensa y Justicia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
631210
5
Racing ClubRAC
53029
24
Defensa y JusticiaDEF
50414
