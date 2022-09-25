Gimnasia La Plata - Tigre

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Juan Carmelo Zerillo / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gimnasia-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Gimnasia La Plata
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tigre/teamcenter.shtml
Tigre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gimnasia La Plata logo
Gimnasia La Plata
Tigre logo
Tigre
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Gimnasia La Plata

Tigre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
3
HuracánHUR
21910237
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
5
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
14
TigreTIG
2069527
Related matches

Rosario Central
-
-
Platense
19:30
Racing Club
-
-
Unión
22:00
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Barracas Central
26/09
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Estudiantes
26/09

