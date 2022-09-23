Godoy Cruz - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
20113636
4
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
5
HuracánHUR
20810234
7
Godoy CruzGOD
2095632
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Huracán
-
-
Banfield
23:00
Sarmiento
-
-
Arsenal
24/09
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Patronato
24/09
Lanús
-
-
San Lorenzo
24/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 September 2022.

Catch the latest Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.