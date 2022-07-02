Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 02.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Advertisement
Ad

Godoy Cruz - Colón

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Colón logo
Colón
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Colón

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
631210
5
Racing ClubRAC
53029
11
Godoy CruzGOD
52127
21
ColónCOL
51225
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Tigre
-
-
Talleres
19:30
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
22:00
Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Defensa y Justicia
03/07
Unión
-
-
Lanús
03/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Godoy Cruz and Colón with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 2 July 2022.

Catch the latest Godoy Cruz and Colón news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.