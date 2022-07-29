Godoy Cruz - Vélez Sársfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Malvinas Argentinas / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/godoy-cruz/teamcenter.shtml
Godoy Cruz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Godoy Cruz

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1062220
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
5
UniónUNI
1053218
6
Godoy CruzGOD
1052317
24
Vélez SársfieldVEL
101548
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Talleres
-
-
Unión
30/07
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
San Lorenzo
30/07
Estudiantes
-
-
Banfield
30/07
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
31/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Godoy Cruz and Vélez Sársfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Godoy Cruz and Vélez Sársfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.