Huracán - Banfield

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/banfield/teamcenter.shtml
Banfield
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Banfield logo
Banfield
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Banfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
20113636
4
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
5
HuracánHUR
20810234
17
BanfieldBAN
2067725
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Godoy Cruz
-
-
Boca Juniors
23:00
Sarmiento
-
-
Arsenal
24/09
Defensa y Justicia
-
-
Patronato
24/09
Lanús
-
-
San Lorenzo
24/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Huracán and Banfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 September 2022.

Catch the latest Huracán and Banfield news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.