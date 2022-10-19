Huracán - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 26
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Platense logo
Platense
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
25153748
2
Racing ClubRAC
25138447
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
261210446
4
River PlateRIV
26135844
5
HuracánHUR
251111344
18
PlatensePLA
25710831
