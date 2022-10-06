Huracán - Talleres

Torneo Binance / Matchday 23
Tomás Adolfo Ducó / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huracan/teamcenter.shtml
Huracán
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huracán logo
Huracán
Talleres logo
Talleres
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Huracán

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
23128344
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
22133642
3
Racing ClubRAC
23118441
4
HuracánHUR
22910337
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
23
TalleresTAL
2167825
