Independiente - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estadio Libertadores de América / 08.09.2022
Independiente
Not started
-
-
Aldosivi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
River PlateRIV
1785429
25
IndependienteIND
1736815
26
AldosiviALD
17341013
