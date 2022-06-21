Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio Libertadores de América / 21.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Independiente - Estudiantes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
2
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
PlatensePLA
32107
4
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
5
BanfieldBAN
42117
15
IndependienteIND
31114
