Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Libertadores de América / 05.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Independiente - Platense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente logo
Independiente
Platense logo
Platense
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
HuracánHUR
632111
5
Racing ClubRAC
631210
10
PlatensePLA
52309
17
IndependienteIND
52127
