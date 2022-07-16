Independiente - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 8
Estadio Libertadores de América / 16.07.2022
Independiente
Rosario Central
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente
Rosario Central
Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
743015
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
742114
3
HuracánHUR
742114
4
Racing ClubRAC
741213
5
Godoy CruzGOD
741213
22
IndependienteIND
72147
23
Rosario CentralROS
72147
