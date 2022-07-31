Lanús - Aldosivi

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aldosivi/teamcenter.shtml
Aldosivi
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Aldosivi logo
Aldosivi
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Aldosivi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1062220
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
27
LanúsLAN
101366
28
AldosiviALD
101275
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Talleres
-
-
Unión
Postponed
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
San Lorenzo
19:30
Estudiantes
-
-
Banfield
22:00
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
31/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Lanús and Aldosivi with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest Lanús and Aldosivi news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.