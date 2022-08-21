Lanús - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
4
Racing ClubRAC
1466224
5
HuracánHUR
1466224
15
ArsenalARS
1439218
28
LanúsLAN
141497
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colón
-
-
Tigre
22:00
Huracán
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
21/08
Godoy Cruz
-
-
Independiente
21/08
River Plate
-
-
Central Córdoba (SE)
21/08

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Lanús and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Lanús and Arsenal news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.