Torneo Binance / Matchday 13
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 13.08.2022
Lanús
Not started
-
-
Independiente
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús logo
Lanús
Independiente logo
Independiente
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1384128
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1273224
3
Godoy CruzGOD
1363421
4
UniónUNI
1163221
5
Racing ClubRAC
1255220
25
IndependienteIND
1232711
28
LanúsLAN
121386
