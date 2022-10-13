Lanús - Patronato

Torneo Binance / Matchday 25
Estadio Ciudad de Lanús / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lanus/teamcenter.shtml
Lanús
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lanús
Patronato
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lanús

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
24153648
2
Racing ClubRAC
24128444
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
24128444
4
River PlateRIV
24125741
5
HuracánHUR
241011341
13
PatronatoPAT
2487931
26
LanúsLAN
24551420
