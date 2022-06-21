Torneo Binance / Matchday 4
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 21.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newell-s-old-boys/teamcenter.shtml
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/argentinos-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Argentinos Juniors
Newell's Old Boys - Argentinos Juniors

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Argentinos Juniors logo
Argentinos Juniors
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Argentinos Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
43019
2
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
PlatensePLA
32107
4
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
5
BanfieldBAN
42117
7
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
32016
