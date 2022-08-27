Newell's Old Boys - Godoy Cruz

Torneo Binance / Matchday 16
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 27.08.2022
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
Godoy Cruz
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Godoy Cruz logo
Godoy Cruz
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Godoy Cruz

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1595132
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1585229
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1583427
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
6
Godoy CruzGOD
1574425
13
Newell's Old BoysNEW
1555520
Follow the Primera A live Football match between Newell's Old Boys and Godoy Cruz with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest Newell's Old Boys and Godoy Cruz news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

