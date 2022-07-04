Torneo Binance / Matchday 6
Estadio Marcelo Bielsa / 04.07.2022
Newell's Old Boys
Not started
-
-
Patronato
Newell's Old Boys - Patronato

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Newell's Old Boys logo
Newell's Old Boys
Patronato logo
Patronato
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Newell's Old Boys

Patronato

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
642014
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
3
BanfieldBAN
632111
4
HuracánHUR
632111
5
Racing ClubRAC
631210
15
PatronatoPAT
52127
River Plate

