Patronato - Boca Juniors

Torneo Binance / Matchday 11
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Boca Juniors

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1064022
2
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1162320
3
Racing ClubRAC
1053218
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1153318
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1053218
12
Boca JuniorsBOC
1050515
14
PatronatoPAT
1042414
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
0
0
Banfield
55'
Talleres
-
-
Unión
Postponed
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Newell's Old Boys
31/07
Huracán
-
-
Gimnasia La Plata
31/07

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Patronato and Boca Juniors with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest Patronato and Boca Juniors news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.