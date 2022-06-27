Torneo Binance / Matchday 5
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 27.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente
Advertisement
Ad

Patronato - Independiente

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Independiente logo
Independiente
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Independiente

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Newell's Old BoysNEW
541013
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
532011
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
53029
4
PlatensePLA
52309
5
River PlateRIV
52218
9
IndependienteIND
42117
24
PatronatoPAT
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Platense
0
0
Sarmiento
Half-time
Racing Club
-
-
Aldosivi
22:00
Argentinos Juniors
-
-
Arsenal
27/06
Atlético Tucumán
-
-
Godoy Cruz
28/06

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Patronato and Independiente with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 27 June 2022.

Catch the latest Patronato and Independiente news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.