Patronato - Platense

Torneo Binance / Matchday 18
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 09.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato logo
Patronato
Platense logo
Platense
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Platense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1796233
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1796233
3
HuracánHUR
1787231
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1794431
5
River PlateRIV
1785429
9
PlatensePLA
1768326
11
PatronatoPAT
1766524
