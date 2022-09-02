Patronato - Unión

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Presbítero Bartolomé Grella / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/patronato/teamcenter.shtml
Patronato
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Patronato
Unión
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Patronato

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
3
HuracánHUR
1677228
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
11
PatronatoPAT
1665523
13
UniónUNI
1564522
