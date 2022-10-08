Platense - Colón

Torneo Binance / Matchday 24
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Colón logo
Colón
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Colón

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
23128344
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
23134643
3
Racing ClubRAC
23118441
4
HuracánHUR
231010340
5
River PlateRIV
23115738
14
PlatensePLA
23710631
24
ColónCOL
23671025
