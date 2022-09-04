Platense - Estudiantes

Torneo Binance / Matchday 17
Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/platense-2/teamcenter.shtml
Platense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Platense logo
Platense
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Platense

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1695232
2
HuracánHUR
1787231
3
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1686230
4
Godoy CruzGOD
1684428
5
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1683527
9
PlatensePLA
1667325
13
EstudiantesEST
1664622
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vélez Sársfield
0
0
Newell's Old Boys
53'
Aldosivi
1
1
Sarmiento
50'
Racing Club
-
-
Argentinos Juniors
22:00
Gimnasia La Plata
-
-
Independiente
04/09

Follow the Primera A live Football match between Platense and Estudiantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Platense and Estudiantes news and find up to date Primera A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.