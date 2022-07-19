Racing Club - Arsenal

Torneo Binance / Matchday 9
Estadio Presidente Perón / 19.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-1/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Godoy CruzGOD
851216
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
844016
3
Atlético TucumánCAT
844016
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
851216
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
843115
7
Racing ClubRAC
842214
13
ArsenalARS
825111
