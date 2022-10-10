Racing Club - Atlético Tucumán

Torneo Binance / Matchday 24
Estadio Presidente Perón / 10.10.2022
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
Atlético Tucumán
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Atlético Tucumán logo
Atlético Tucumán
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Atlético Tucumán

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
23143645
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
23128344
3
Racing ClubRAC
23118441
4
HuracánHUR
231010340
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
23117540
