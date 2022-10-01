Racing Club - Rosario Central

Torneo Binance / Matchday 22
Estadio Presidente Perón / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rosario-central/teamcenter.shtml
Rosario Central
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Rosario Central logo
Rosario Central
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Rosario Central

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
21118241
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
3
Racing ClubRAC
21107437
4
HuracánHUR
21910237
5
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
22107537
23
Rosario CentralROS
2167825
