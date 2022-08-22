Racing Club - San Lorenzo

Torneo Binance / Matchday 15
Estadio Presidente Perón / 22.08.2022
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
San Lorenzo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
San Lorenzo logo
San Lorenzo
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

San Lorenzo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético TucumánCAT
1485129
2
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
1484228
3
HuracánHUR
1576227
4
Argentinos JuniorsARJ
1482426
5
River PlateRIV
1574425
7
Racing ClubRAC
1466224
12
San LorenzoLOR
1448220
23/08

