Racing Club - Unión

Torneo Binance / Matchday 21
Estadio Presidente Perón / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/racing-club/teamcenter.shtml
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Unión
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Unión logo
Unión
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Unión

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Boca JuniorsBOC
21123639
2
Atlético TucumánCAT
20108238
3
HuracánHUR
21910237
4
Gimnasia La PlataGIM
20106436
5
Racing ClubRAC
2097434
19
UniónUNI
1975726
