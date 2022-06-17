Torneo Binance / Matchday 3
Estadio Presidente Perón / 17.06.2022
Racing Club
Not started
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
Racing Club - Vélez Sársfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Racing Club logo
Racing Club
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Racing Club

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
Newell's Old BoysNEW
32107
3
PlatensePLA
22006
4
Boca JuniorsBOC
32016
5
ColónCOL
31205
17
Racing ClubRAC
21013
26
Vélez SársfieldVEL
20111
